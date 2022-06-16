Suspect arrested in DeQuincy manhunt

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - One of two suspects being sought for an attempted armed robbery and police chase in the DeQuincy area has been arrested following a multi-day manhunt, according to the DeQuincy Police Department.

Detective Jerry Bell says Garrett Jensen, 20, has been arrested following a joint operation by multiple agencies which allowed authorities to obtain a search warrant for a Sulphur address where Jensen was believed to be hiding. Jensen was arrested at the location without incident and transported to the DeQuincy Police Department. He is currently pending transfer to the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

The search continues for the remaining 17-year-old juvenile suspect who is being encouraged by authorities to turn themselves in.

The joint operation leading to Jensen’s arrest was carried out by the DeQuincy Police Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

