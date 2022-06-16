Sulphur High graduate achieves 12 years of perfect attendance

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A 2022 graduate from Sulphur High School is being recognized by the Calcasieu Parish School Board for her 12 years of perfect attendance.

Molly Peveto is an honor graduate who earned several awards during her time at Sulphur High. She is most proud of being 2022 Student of the Year.

She graduated high school with a 4.2 GPA and is looking to continue her education and become an occupational therapist specializing in pediatrics.

Peveto will be attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the fall. She plans to major in kinesiology and pre-exercise science.

