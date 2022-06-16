Saints will debut all-black helmet this season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will look a little different in the 2022 season. On Thursday, the team debuted a new helmet they’ll wear for possibly multiple games this season.

Saints veteran Cam Jordan modeled the new helmet for the upcoming season.

CAMMMMMM 💪@camjordan94 in our black helmet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/a3jFI9vA6u — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 16, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.