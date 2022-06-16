50/50 Thursdays
Saints will debut all-black helmet this season

The New Orleans Saints helmet will look a little different for some games this season.
The New Orleans Saints helmet will look a little different for some games this season.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will look a little different in the 2022 season. On Thursday, the team debuted a new helmet they’ll wear for possibly multiple games this season.

Saints veteran Cam Jordan modeled the new helmet for the upcoming season.

