Red White Blue & You design contest winner announced

Madeleine Guillory; Mayor Nicholas Hunter, City of Lake Charles (left to right)
Madeleine Guillory; Mayor Nicholas Hunter, City of Lake Charles (left to right)(City of Lake Charles)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced the winner of its Red White Blue and You logo design contest.

Madeleine Guillory, a student at SOWELA Technical Community College, was selected as this year’s winner. Guillory’s design features fireworks over the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in the background and saluting military service members in the foreground.

The winning design will appear on Red White Blue and You posters, T-shirts, and event signage.

The Red White Blue and You festival will take place on July 4, 2022 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Arcade Amphitheater.

