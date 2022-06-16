50/50 Thursdays
McNeese closer Cameron Foster named All-American by NCBWA

McNeese pitcher Cameron Foster
McNeese pitcher Cameron Foster(KPLC)
By McNeese Sports
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DALLAS – McNeese standout relief pitcher Cameron Foster continues to reap the benefits of his outstanding 2022 season when on Thursday, he was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-American Team, picking up third team honors.

The Southland Conference Relief Pitcher of the Year and First Team All-SLC selection, Foster was recently named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) South All-Region First Team.

He’s the only player from the Southland Conference to garner All-American honors by the NCBWA while 23 different conferences and 14 conference championship teams were represented on the three units.

A Houston native who came to McNeese in 2020 following a stint at Wharton Community College, Foster was voted as the league’s top relief pitcher this past season, just the second Cowboy to receive the award.

He led the league in six different categories including saves (12), ERA (1.86), strikeouts (84), batting average against (.164), hits allowed (35), runs allowed (17), and ranked second in the conference in walks allowed (20). His 12 saves this season tied a single-season school record which has been held by Jordan LeGros and set in 2011. He ended his McNeese career ranked second all-time with 18 saves.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

