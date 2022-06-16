50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Man unknowingly moves into apartment where a murder took place just months before

A man moved into a Las Vegas-area apartment without knowing someone was killed there.
By Lauren Martinez and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - One man just moved into an apartment in northwest Las Vegas, but after he moved in, he learned it was the site of a murder just a few months ago.

Luciano Peres was scouring the internet for a good deal on an apartment. With two other roommates, he found a three-bedroom unit starting at $1,600. They signed the lease and moved in on June 1.

“When I moved in, unloaded my stuff from the truck, many neighbors stopped me, ‘Oh, do you know what happened there? Do you want to move there?’” Peres said.

On move-in day, neighbors told him a young woman was murdered in that very same unit.

“I am feeling really, really frustrated. I never expected this,” Peres said.

When he went to management about it, Peres said he was told they had no obligation to inform him if he did not specifically ask.

Las Vegas real estate agent Megan Foley talked to KVVU about the state’s disclosure laws.

“Per Nevada law, we do not have to disclose if it was a homicide or a suicide. However, we would have to disclose if it was meth or any other chemical-related death,” Foley said.

Real estate attorney Elizabeth Ashley said there is more duty on the buyer’s part to investigate a property. She recommends checking with neighbors before moving in and asking them about what they like and dislike about living there.

Makisha Giles lives in the apartment unit directly under the unit where the woman was murdered. Giles was brought to tears bringing up what she and her husband heard the night her neighbor was murdered.

She said management never checked in on her, but officers did. They asked if they could see her unit since they believed bullet holes went through the floor.

“The way that the bullets were going down, they were going down right where my room is,” Giles said.

Police said they checked and found no bullets had made their way through. But told Giles she and her husband were lucky to be alive.

Giles said it was important to her to let her new neighbor know about the incident.

“I don’t think you should just move a person into an apartment complex with them not knowing or aware of a situation like that,” she said.

For the state’s legal requirements for any sale, lease, or rental, you can visit the link here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

The fitness court is a 38-by-38-foot open-air wellness area that allows users to work out by...
CPPJ opens outdoor fitness court at Prien Lake Park
The fitness court is a 38-by-38-foot open-air wellness area that allows users to work out by...
CPPJ opens outdoor fitness court at Prien Lake Park
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection focused the hearing on Trump’s...
Jan. 6 committee explores Trump pressure on Pence
Molly Peveto is recognized by CPSB for her 12 years of perfect attendance.
Sulphur High graduate achieves 12 years of perfect attendance