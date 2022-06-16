Lake Charles woman accused of scamming Hurricane Ida victims

Terrebonne Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Hurricane Ida victims while working for a non-profit distribution site.

Misty Kaye Foley, 46, coordinated a distribution site at the old Dularge Elementary School in Houma, where the non-profit Pastor’s Army assisted the community with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida, said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet. Foley was reportedly responsible for day-to-day operations of the site.

A financial review of Pastor’s Army showed several discrepancies in the records for the distribution site, Sheriff Soignet said. Several residents reported paying Foley large sums of money to rebuild their homes, but the work was never completed.

After deputies questioned her and searched her home, Foley was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail on a charge of felony theft over $5,000 on Monday, June 13, Sheriff Soignet said. She is held on $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case can contact TPSO at 985-876-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433.

