FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return this afternoon, staying hot into weekend

Tracking lots of heat and humidity, but also a few showers and storms (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - So far the week has remained on the hot side as temperatures have climbed back into the lower 90′s each afternoon and our mornings have started off on a mild note as well. A few changes are arriving this afternoon as we see scattered showers and storms returning to the forecast for the afternoon and providing some cooling relief as well. Outside of any showers and storms our temperatures will once again climb back into the lower 90′s and we look to continue the hot trend heading into next week.

We'll see scattered showers and storms back this afternoon (KPLC)

Heading out the door this morning our temperatures are once again in the lower to middle 70′s with a few upper 70′s sprinkled into the mix. Much like the last couple of mornings our temperatures will begin to warm a little before sunrise and then continue to warm once the sun comes up. Expect temperatures to be back into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s by lunchtime with high temperatures reaching the lower to middle 90′s this afternoon. As we near early afternoon and early evening we can expect to see scattered showers and storms developing thanks to the daytime heating and any areas that do see the storms could experience a but of a punch with heavy rain and frequent lightning. The first round of storms may taper a bit through the middle of the evening, but we will still have to watch for a complex of storms to our east that look to move in as we head towards 8 o’clock this evening. Make sure to have the KPLC First Alert Weather App handy to track any of these downpours.

Temperatures are going to warm quickly this afternoon (KPLC)

Another round of storms look possible as we head into Friday with these storms being a bit more isolated as our area of high pressure will begin to move out of the area for a brief period of time. Despite the chances of showers and storms we are going to remain on the hotter side as temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90′s right on through the weekend. If you have any plans to work outside or any events that you have you’ll want to make sure to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water as heat index values will remain in the triple digits during the peak heating of the day. Thankfully rain won’t be much of an issue other than the chance for a few pop-up showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday. Once we move past the weekend high pressure will once again return and that will lead to a hot a dry forecast as we move into next week.

Temperatures will remain above average the next few days (KPLC)

If you are hoping for a bit of cooler weather in the forecast, then next week isn’t what you’d like to see as we will remain in the lower to middle 90′s. Heat indices will stay in the triple digits as well and that will mean we have to stay focused on staying cool as well as our pets as they can feel the heat just like us. Rain chances won’t return to the forecast for much of next week as high pressure will keep things nice and dry. Thankfully the tropics are remaining quiet with no real issues in terms of development over the next 5 days.

We'll see hot and dry conditions continuing for next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

