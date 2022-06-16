50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms return Friday; then the scorching summer heat returns

By Ben Terry
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After finally some rain and storms moved through Southwest Louisiana today, we could certainly use more and could get that opportunity again Friday although with less overall coverage of storms.

By the weekend, high pressure kicks back into full swing which will again limit our opportunity to see those cooling afternoon storms even more. Temperatures will spike each day in the middle to upper 90s with lows in the 70s. Heat index values will average out each afternoon between 100 and 105.

The tropics stay quiet close to home with nothing expected to develop in or move toward the Gulf over the next several days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

