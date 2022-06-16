50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Firefighter suffering ‘mental health crisis’ shoots man, kills self near Mandeville

Alec "Mugs" Mulvihill was killed in a double shooting near Mandeville.
Alec "Mugs" Mulvihill was killed in a double shooting near Mandeville.(STUDIOCOLIN.net | Obituary Photo)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 29-year-old firefighter died of suicide after shooting another man near Mandeville, officials say.

Officials say Alec Mulvihill shot another man and then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a home in the 2000 block of Dupre Street.

The wounded man’s condition, identity, and relationship to Mulvihill were not disclosed.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff says he believes Mulvihill was suffering a “mental health crisis.”

Alec "Mugs" Mulvihill was killed in a double shooting near Mandeville.
Alec "Mugs" Mulvihill was killed in a double shooting near Mandeville.(STUDIOCOLIN.net | Obituary Photo)

“This is an absolute tragedy for all parties involved,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Unfortunately, mental health is a real issue in our community, but I want everyone to know there are resources, including our Crisis Intervention Team, available to them. If you are in crisis or know someone who is please call the suicide hotline, 211, or call 911. Help is available.”

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sun., June 12, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A person was fatally shot Sunday night (June 12) in a home in the 2000 block of Dupre Street...
A person was fatally shot Sunday night (June 12) in a home in the 2000 block of Dupre Street near Mandeville, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.(WVUE-Fox 8)

Mulvihill, known affectionately as “Mugs,” served as a firefighter with the New Orleans Fire Department as well as the Lee Road Fire Department in Covington. He also previously worked for St. Tammany Fire District #4 in Mandeville.

“We are tired of making these types of posts,” Lee Road FD posted on Facebook.

Alec "Mugs" Mulvihill was killed in a double shooting near Mandeville.
Alec "Mugs" Mulvihill was killed in a double shooting near Mandeville.(Lee Road Fire Department)

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of one of our own,” the post continued. “Mugs, you lit up the room when you walked in. You will be missed dearly.”

A funeral will be held on Sat., June 18 at Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Slidell.

The shooting remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

FBI offering reward in Shamia Little investigation
Production of LNG gas for export has been underway since January.
La. Bucket Brigade raises concerns about Venture Global LNG
Friday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms return Friday; then the scorching summer heat returns
City of Lake Charles food service program to start June 20
Protecting your pet from the heat
Keeping your furry friends safe as summer temperatures continue to climb