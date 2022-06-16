50/50 Thursdays
CPPJ opens outdoor fitness court at Prien Lake Park

By Joel Bruce
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury celebrated the completion of a brand new outdoor fitness court at Prien Lake Park Thursday.

The fitness court is a 38-by-38-foot open-air wellness area that allows users to work out by leveraging their own body weight - at different angles and at different levels of resistance.

The entire series can be completed in seven minutes.

Each exercise takes 45 seconds, with a 15-second break between sets.

They say these exercises combined burn more calories per minute than most other forms of exercise.

Users can follow instructions featured at each station or they can download the free “Fitness Court” app.

