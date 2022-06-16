City of Lake Charles food service program to start June 20

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced it is sponsoring a summer food service program, along with Second Harvest Food Bank and local churches.

Free breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Friday to anyone 18 or younger at the following locations and times:

Greater St. Mary Baptist Church, 1401 Moeling St. Monday, June 22 through Tuesday, Aug. 5 Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Living World Christian Center, 1639 Ryan St. Monday, June 20 through Wednesday, July 29 Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m. Lunch: 12 to 1 p.m.

New Sunlight Baptist Church, 515 VE Washington Ave. Tuesday, June 21 through Tuesday, Aug. 5 Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m. Lunch: 12 to 1 p.m.



All locations will be closed on July 4.

For more information, contact City of Lake Charles community liaison Al Williams at 337-491-1203.

