Beaumont man arrested for aggravated kidnapping

Robert Cardinale, 65, of Beaumont, TX.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - A man is accused of threatening a woman and her two children with a knife and forcing them to leave the Parkdale Mall with him in Beaumont, Texas, authorities said.

An eyewitness called police on Sunday, June 12 at 9:49 a.m. to report the offense, authorities said.

Robert Cardinale, 65, of Beaumont was arrested in the parking lot of the mall. The victims said they did not know Cardinale and had never seen him before the incident.

Cardinale was transported to the Jefferson County jail and is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping.

The Beaumont Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

