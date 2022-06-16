2 injured in shootings hours apart on I-10 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two separate shootings on the interstate in New Orleans sent people to the hospital Wednesday evening (June 15).

The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. on I-10 East at Read Boulevard. Police say a woman was driving when her vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire. She was struck in the leg and taken to a hospital for treatment.

A second shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on I-10 West at Franklin Avenue. Police say a man was driving when his car began taking gunfire. The man realized he was shot and took himself to the hospital.

The NOPD has provided scant details on the shootings, including whether gunmen were pulling up alongside the victims, or if the shootings were believed to be targeted or at random. In a statement, an NOPD spokesperson said:

“Investigation into each of the two shootings that occurred on Interstate 10 yesterday remain active and ongoing. The victims in both incidents were treated at local hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries. As both incidents are still under investigation, we have not yet established motive in or any possible connection between these incidents.”

So far this year, the NOPD has investigated a total of 12 interstate shootings. Three of which were fatal.

However, the NOPD has not made any arrests and the spokesperson said the investigations into each incident remain active and ongoing.

“As has been discussed by the Superintendent on multiple occasions, there has been no indication that these interstate shootings are random acts or that a single source is responsible. Multiple variables must be taken into consideration when investigating these incidents. Some of these cases are believed to be interactions between motorists that, unfortunately, escalated into incidents of road rage. In others, pre-existing feuds are believed to be involved and perpetrators are believed to be committing isolated crimes of opportunity against a known victim. Also, in some cases, it appears that unintended targets may have been caught in the line of fire.”- NOPD Spokesperson

“We ask that anyone who has any information regarding either of these incidents to call NOPD or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers and report that information. Even if it is something that may seem insignificant, it may be a vital piece of a case to a detective.”

