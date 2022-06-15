50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Water rates to increase for Elton customers in July

Elton, Louisiana water tower behind the Veterans Memorial.
Elton, Louisiana(Google)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elton, La. (KPLC) - The Elton Town Council voted to increase water rates Monday night.

The base bill will be $26 per account for up to 2,000 gallons, said Elton Mayor Avella Ackless. Accounts will be charged $6.45 for every additional 1,000 gallons.

The new rates will go into effect July 1, said Mayor Ackless. Since the billing period starts on the 15th of the month, customers will not see these changes on their bills until August 1.

The Town of Elton has 508 water customers, said Mayor Ackless.

The town buys water from East Allen Waterworks, and it is sent to a tower. The town is working to fix a leak in the tower, which does not affect rates but is the cause of many boil advisories, Mayor Ackless said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Frank Bartholomew and Laverne Duplessis are among three people arrested in connection to the...
All suspects arrested in graduation day killing of New Orleans grandmother
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Pentecost pleads guilty to fatal hit and run on Lewis St.
Garrett Jensen
Manhunt continues for two suspects following attempted robbery