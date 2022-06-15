Water rates to increase for Elton customers in July

Elton, La. (KPLC) - The Elton Town Council voted to increase water rates Monday night.

The base bill will be $26 per account for up to 2,000 gallons, said Elton Mayor Avella Ackless. Accounts will be charged $6.45 for every additional 1,000 gallons.

The new rates will go into effect July 1, said Mayor Ackless. Since the billing period starts on the 15th of the month, customers will not see these changes on their bills until August 1.

The Town of Elton has 508 water customers, said Mayor Ackless.

The town buys water from East Allen Waterworks, and it is sent to a tower. The town is working to fix a leak in the tower, which does not affect rates but is the cause of many boil advisories, Mayor Ackless said.

