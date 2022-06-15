50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Thieves make off with 20 freight containers with gold and silver ore from Mexican port

Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of...
Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers(shaunl via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The Mexican Employers Federation says thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets.

The head of the federation said Monday that the large-scale robbery last week was a sign of growing crime in Mexico.

The state of Colima, where Manzanillo is located, has not officially commented on the June 5 robbery.

Prosecutors and police in Colima have had a more pressing problem on their hands, with residents blocking roads to protest kidnapping and killings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Yellowstone flooding prompts 10,000 to flee national park
FILE - The Microsoft Internet Explorer logo is projected on a screen during a Microsoft Xbox E3...
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser is finally retiring
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
This flyer was used in 2017 to promote passage of the proposal
Calcasieu School Board member addresses constituent questions about status of 2017 bond issue and tax