SWLA Arrest Report - June 14, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 14, 2022.

Cecil Lee Dupre Jr., 56, Sulphur: Contempt of court; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000.

Delaney Thomas, 57, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); burglary; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Brandon Joseph Lebouef, 35, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

Kevin Adam Bergeron, 37, Monroe: Theft under $5,000; burglary.

Stacy Renee Jefferson, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; child endangerment; violations of protective orders.

Veaneal Williams, 64, Lake Charles: Sexual battery.

Jerome Martill Bates, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Lennyjoy Canlas Lagason, 21, DeQuincy: Theft under $25,000.

