SWLA Anglers to compete in Jr. Bassmasters National Championship

By Zach Nunez
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana continues to be a hotbed for sending anglers to the Jr. Bassmasters National Championship. 10-year olds Grant Williams from Lake Charles and Sawyer Knickerbocker from Maurice will be heading to Huntington, Tennessee to compete for the National Championship in the 7-14-year-old division. The duo qualified for Nationals by winning the state tournament in April.

“We did not think we were going to win. we thought we needed like 10 pounds and when we got to the ramp, and we had won!” Knickerbocker said.

In just one year of being partners, this will be the second time Williams and Knickerbocker will be making the trip to nationals after finishing 21st  of nearly 200 teams last year.

“The winners were fishing right next to us so it kind of made us a little mad and it’s going to be cool if we win this year!” Knickerbocker said.

The Team is ready to redeem themselves this go round and is coming with a new strategy

“Last year we found these fish on a bank and we fished them and fished them and fished them but it turned out the fish moved down,” Knickerbocker said.

“We probably need to fish kind of deep out in the middle of the day because it’s going to get really hot and the fish are going to be moving down into colder water,” Williams said.

Williams and Knickerbocker will look to take home the Jr. Bassmasters National Championship when they travel to Tennessee in July.

