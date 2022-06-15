50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Search underway for 21-year-old Raceland man swept away in Idaho river

Everette Jackson, 21, went missing after he was swept away in rough waters while tubing with...
Everette Jackson, 21, went missing after he was swept away in rough waters while tubing with his girlfriend in Idaho.(Twitter/Keion Monique)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMMETT, Idaho (WVUE) - A man is still missing after falling out of his raft on the Payette River in Idaho on Saturday, according to the Gem County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department has been out searching for 21-year-old Everette Jackson, of Raceland, for days. His family, who traveled all the way from Louisiana, said he went tubing on the river with his girlfriend and was swept by a current after they missed their exit from the river.

Jackson is a graduate of Central Lafourche High School and is a freshman basketball player at LSUE.

“When it’s your family member, no one is going to look for him, like you would look for him,” his niece Breon Lyons said.

Everette’s family isn’t giving up hope and spent the day walking up and down the riverbanks in Emmett after landing in Idaho.

“We’ve been out here since about 8:30 a.m. just patrolling the area, checking the river and just calling out for his name just trying to pray to god to just show us a sign,” his niece added.

One of his sisters, Meagan Jackson, says she was given a sign this morning while searching.

“I was standing by the river and I said ‘baby boy please give me any sign.’ and I walked the to rocks after I finished praying, and feathers fell out of the tree to the ground, but I saw no bird. I’m holding onto that,” she said.

The family started a GoFundMe to help out with travel costs.

“He’s coming home, we’re not stopping,” they said. “There’s no, ‘OK I’ve got to leave.’ We are going to find him and we are taking him home. That’s it.”

The Gem County Sheriff’s Department is urging the public to stay away from the river while they continue this search. They warn that the rapid flow high water level and cold water temperatures present life-threatening conditions and it’s best to stay clear of the area.

His family said to know him was to love him and described him as the sweetest person and one of life’s biggest blessings.

“It hits different when it’s your family member,” his sister Kenya Lyons said.

His family had to wait until Monday to fly out to Boise due to bad weather in the Treasure Valley. Once the weather cleared out, they took the next flight out and landed in Idaho around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

“We were so far away in Louisiana to where we couldn’t help him. We weren’t there to help him,” Breon said.

With high flows and murky water, the sheriff’s department said it’s hard to see anything in the river, but the search crew is using jet boats, drones, and a helicopter to search.

“I’ve got two river boats out on the river searching the banks as we speak,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said. “We’ve got a couple of spotters who are looking up and down the bank as well.”

A spokesperson for the United Cajun Navy says they’ve contracted an Idaho-based pilot, who helped in Ida recovery efforts, to assist the family and are flying out a K9 team.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Frank Bartholomew and Laverne Duplessis are among three people arrested in connection to the...
All suspects arrested in graduation day killing of New Orleans grandmother
Elton, Louisiana
Water rates to increase for Elton customers in July
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Pentecost pleads guilty to fatal hit and run on Lewis St.