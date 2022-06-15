50/50 Thursdays
Say goodbye to ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’ final episode airs this week

Wendy Williams has been out all season because of health issues.
Wendy Williams has been out all season because of health issues.(The Wendy Williams Show / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) – After 13 seasons, “The Wendy Williams Show” will officially come to an end this week.

Variety has reported the last show will air Friday, but Wendy won’t be there.

She’s been out all season because of health issues.

It’s been a rocky few years for the talk show host. Beyond health issues, she shared that she lived in a sober house for a time.

There have also been questions about her mental health, a divorce and financial trouble.

Still, the show’s syndicators said they want to work with her again at some point. What that will look like though, and when, is anyone’s guess.

