Saints put in more work in south La. heat on second day of minicamp

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have one more day to make it through this oppressive south Louisiana heat.

They will then call it a day and rest up to get ready for training camp in late July.

A few hundred fans were there sweating in the stands on Wednesday, June 15, on the second day of minicamp.

Saints defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson looks to make a big impact on a secondary with lots of "attitude."

They were hoping to get a glimpse of Jameis Winston making a big throw or one of the other Saints’ playmakers doing something to catch their eye. Some settled for just receiving an autograph from one of the stars.

Head coach Dennis Allen said he just wants to see execution on the field.

He added those expectations aren’t just from the big names like Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram but every guy they end up keeping on the roster.

Allen wants to be able to count on them when called upon at crunch time.

