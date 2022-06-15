REPORT: LSU assistant coach Dan Fitzgerald to be named head coach at Kansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald is set to become the next head coach at Kansas according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers. Fitzgerald spent nine seasons at Dallas Baptist before leaving to spend the 2022 season at LSU.

🚨BREAKING: @KUBaseball will hire @LSUbaseball assistant/recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald as its next head coach, sources tell @D1Baseball. Fitzgerald spent the '22 season with #LSU, nine seasons at #DBU and was previously a head coach at Des Moines (IA) College. #RockChalk — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 15, 2022

Fitzgerald is replacing Ritch Price who just completed his 20th season as head coach for the Jayhawks and recently announced his retirement. Price went 581-558-3 during his time in Lawrence, Kansas. The Jayhawks had a record of 20-35 and a 4-20 record in the Big 12 last season.

During Fitzgerald’s career at Dallas Baptist, the Patriots landed a league-high 69 players on the Missouri Valley All-Conference Team that were recruited and signed by Fitzgerald.

Before joining DBU Fitzgerald was head coach at Des Moines Area Community College in Boone, Iowa. In his five years at the helm of DMACC, Fitzgerald was awarded Coach of the Year by 13 different publications, as his Bears averaged almost 50 wins per season and advanced to the Junior College World Series on four separate occasions.

