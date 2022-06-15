50/50 Thursdays
Pentecost pleads guilty to fatal hit and run on Lewis St.

Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Marcus K. Pentecost, 30, of Sulphur, has pled guilty after being arrested for a fatal hit and run that resulted in the death of a bicyclist, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Pentecost was arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies on Jan. 27, 2022, after being accused of striking a 15-year-old on a bicycle from behind on Lewis St. in Sulphur before fleeing the scene.

He has pled guilty to one count of vehicular homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

Judge Clayton Davis has sentenced Pentecost to 20 years in prison for the vehicular homicide charge and 20 years for the possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony charge. Both sentences are to run concurrently and be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

