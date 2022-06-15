McNeese Softball lands six student-athletes on Southland All-Academic team

FRISCO, Texas - McNeese softball, the regular season and tournament champions landed a league high six student-athletes on the 2022 Southland Conference Softball All-Academic Team, the league announced Tuesday. All six Cowgirls named to the team were first team selections.

Jil Poullard, Ashley Vallejo, Whitney Tate, Kaylee Lopez, Alayis Seneca, and Caleigh Cross are the McNeese representatives on the team. Caitlin Brockway of Houston Baptist was named Student-Athlete of the Year.

Seneca, a graduate student is a three-time All-Academic selection and is one of six players on the list to post a perfect 4.0 GPA. Lopez, a junior and Tate, a sophomore has been named to the team for the second time

The All-Academic teams are voted on by head coaches, sports information directors and academic/compliance staff members from each Southland Conference institution. Student-athletes must possess a 3.0 cumulative GPA, have completed one full academic year at the nominating institution to qualify for All-Academic selection, and have competed in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests on the season, excluding pitchers.

The Southland Conference awards committee, which consists of one administrator from each of the eight member schools, votes for the Student-Athlete of the Year. The Southland Student-Athlete of the Year award is presented to one student-athlete who achieves excellence in both academics and athletics. All nominees must have earned at least a 3.2 GPA on a 4.0 scale and demonstrated athletics achievement for at least two years at the nominating institution.

Jill Poullard

2022 Southland Softball All-Tournament Team, 2022 All-Southland Conference (First Team), led the team with a .367 batting average, 45 RBI, seven homeruns, four triples, a .640 slugging percent, and 37 walks...second on the team with 12 doubles...tied for third on the team with 19 stolen bases...14 multiple hit games...10 multiple RBI games... reached base in 20 straight games during the season...first team All-SLC...SLC all-tournament team.

Ashley Vallejo

2022 All-Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year, 2022 All-Southland Conference (First Team), SLC All-Tournament, All-South Region (3rd team), posted an 18-8 overall record with a 2.32 ERA and eight shutouts...led the team with 121 strikeouts in 168.2 innings...was undefeated in league play (9-0) with a 0.26 ERA and five shutouts.

Whitney Tate

2022 Southland Softball All-Tournament Team…was 13-10 on the year with a 3.74 ERA and two shutouts...second on the team with 131.0 inning pitched and 57 strikeouts...was 4-1 in conference action with a 2.40 ERA in 35.0 innings.

Kaylee Lopez

2022 Southland Softball All-Tournament Team, 2022 All-Southland Conference (First Team), batting .314 with a .424 slugging percent...37 hits, 31 RBI, 18 walks...reached base in 12 consecutive games this season...SLC all-tournament team.

Alayis Seneca

2022 All-Southland Conference (Second Team)…second on the team in hits (51), runs scored (43), walks (19)...third on the team with 19 stolen bases... struck out only four times this season...ranked fourth in the nation in toughest to strike out...20 runs scored in SLC games...10 game hitting streak during the season.

Caleigh Cross

2022 All-Southland Conference (First Team)…played in 38 games had a .241 batting average with 13 hits, two doubles and 13 walks.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.