Manhunt continues for two suspects following attempted robbery

Garrett Jensen
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - DeQuincy Police say a manhunt is continuing today for two suspects following an attempted armed robbery and police chase on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Authorities are now expanding their search saying the suspects may no longer be in Oretta.

The suspects include Garrett Jensen, 20, and an unidentified 17-year-old minor. The pair led police on a chase into Beauregard parish where they abandoned their vehicle before running into the woods near Oretta.

Both suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous so residents in the area are being asked by authorities to secure homes and structures on their property that could be used to hide in.

If you see anyone suspicious on your property or in the area, do not approach them. Instead, contact your local authorities immediately.

Included is the image of one of the suspects, Garrett Jensen.

