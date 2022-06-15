50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles fugitive arrested for felony theft

Gabrielle Brett Joseph, 43, of Lake Charles.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A wanted fugitive from Lake Charles has been arrested and is accused of felony theft, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said Gabrielle Brett Joseph, 43, of Lake Charles was involved in the theft of items from a Iowa, LA residence on January 3, 2019.

Joseph was hired to pack up and move the items from the residence for a soldier assigned to Fort Bragg, authorities said.

JDPSO deputies recovered some items that had been pawned by Joseph. He is currently booked in the Jeff Davis Parish jail.

