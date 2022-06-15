50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

La. Legislature gavels in for redistricting special session

Republicans say the session is premature. Democrats say the court's order is clear.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The special redistricting session got underway on June 15 in Louisiana, but it’s still unclear if lawmakers will draw a new congressional map with a second minority district.

“The maps we passed after all the hard work are fair and constitutional,” Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder told fellow lawmakers.

“The fact is that that map is on the wrong side of the map and the wrong side of history,” explained a passionate Representative Royce Duplessis (D-93).

The House and Senate agreed to send proposed maps to committees later in the week, but not before some heated debate.

“This special session is premature and unnecessary until the legal process has played out in the court systems,” explained Schexnayder.

“This is a 152 page from a federal court,” said Duplessis while holding up rulings from two federal courts. “This is a 34-page ruling from a federal appellate court.”

A federal district court blocked the original map passed in February, saying it violated the Voting Rights Act because it did not include a second minority district. Louisiana’s black population is 33%.

“The Speaker mentioned that we were asked to come in here and redo a map that he believes is legal,” explained Duplessis. “Well, I don’t think we were asked. We were ordered.”

Speaker Schexnayder believes the map is fair, and a new one shouldn’t be drawn until the legal process is complete.

“It concerns me that we are now being asked to redo these maps in just five days,’ said Schexnayder. “Something that was passed overwhelmingly by two-thirds of both bodies after long years of work.”

Duplessis says lawmakers have plenty of time because the maps that will be considered are similar or identical to maps previously discussed.

“We know we have enough time to get through the maps because the maps filed by myself, Senator Fields, they have been in the record for a very long time now,” said Duplessis.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

The SWLA Congressional Delegation has asked the Bureau of Prisons to fill the vacancies...
Union Leaders at Oakdale Federal Prison Complex say employee shortage poses dangers
To report any form of elderly abuse, you can contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, or...
1 in 10 Americans over 60 have experienced some form of elder abuse
A group in the Baton Rouge area has concerns about how construction on I-10 could impact...
‘Where are we supposed to go:’ Concerns grow over future hurricane evacuation plans during I-10 construction
I-10 hurricane concerns
Group expresses concern over future hurricane evacuation plans during I-10 construction
Legislature gavels in for redistricting special session
Legislature gavels in for redistricting special session