Hurricane Resource Fair hopes to help Lake Area residents recover

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sometimes, storm recovery comes down to the help you have.

Connecting residents to the right help is exactly what the organizers of the Hurricane Resource Fair are hoping to do.

The Hurricane Resource Fair was hosted by a group of volunteers from the Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center. Hurricane Recovery Assistance, Disaster Case Management, and Project Build a Future were just a few of the programs members of the community heard about.

“What we do is inform people, find out where they are, find out what is needed. And the latest information that we have is the Louisiana Restore Program,” Civilian Corps coordinator Donald Fondel said.

The program Restore Louisiana, which is a federally funded program, is meant to help with recovery from hurricanes Laura, Delta, Ida and Zeta, as well as the freeze and historic flood of 2021.

“That program is late coming, but they have a lot of money to help people with the recovery process. A lot of people just get stuck, with where to go next,” Fondel said.

The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance program has opened up its surveys. To participate, call 866-735-2001 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.