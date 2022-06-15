Garth Brooks to perform in Houston on Aug. 6

Houston, TX (KPLC) - Garth Brooks will be returning to Houston, TX, for the first time in seven years on Aug. 6, 2022.

The concert will be at NRG Stadium at 7 p.m.

This will be his current tour’s last stadium concert date in North America and will feature in-the-round seating.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. CST.

You can purchase tickets online HERE, by phone at 1-877-654-2784, or by using the Ticketmaster app on your phone or mobile device.

There is an 8-ticket limit for purchases.

All-inclusive tickets will be $98.95.

