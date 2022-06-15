50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some relief possible Thursday as scattered thunderstorms return to the forecast

By Ben Terry
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The long-awaited arrival of any mention of rain to the forecast finally returns as we see a small break in the relentless hot and dry pattern for a few days.

A weakness in the ridge aloft will shift a few scattered thunderstorms over Southwest Louisiana by tomorrow afternoon, although these will still be hit or miss, they will however be the best rain chance our area has seen in quite some time. Another return of these hit or miss afternoon storms arrives Friday.

By this weekend, the ridge aloft will begin to reestablish itself over the region, cutting off the better rain chances and centering us up for another long stretch of hot and dry days through next week.

The tropics remain shut down in the Gulf thank to the ridge aloft which will keep any development down near Central America and away from Louisiana and Texas over the next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chance of a few afternoon storms returns for Thursday and Friday
We'll continue to see plenty of sunshine and low rain chances this afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry today, few storms possible on Thursday and Friday
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - June 15, 2022
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Saharan dust means hazy skies and no relief from the heat