FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some relief possible Thursday as scattered thunderstorms return to the forecast

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The long-awaited arrival of any mention of rain to the forecast finally returns as we see a small break in the relentless hot and dry pattern for a few days.

A weakness in the ridge aloft will shift a few scattered thunderstorms over Southwest Louisiana by tomorrow afternoon, although these will still be hit or miss, they will however be the best rain chance our area has seen in quite some time. Another return of these hit or miss afternoon storms arrives Friday.

By this weekend, the ridge aloft will begin to reestablish itself over the region, cutting off the better rain chances and centering us up for another long stretch of hot and dry days through next week.

The tropics remain shut down in the Gulf thank to the ridge aloft which will keep any development down near Central America and away from Louisiana and Texas over the next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.