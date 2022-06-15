FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry today, few storms possible on Thursday and Friday

We'll continue to see plenty of sunshine and low rain chances this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The summer heat continues to build as high pressure remains firmly in place and is keeping temperatures steady in the afternoon with highs in the lower 90′s. Some subtle changes are on the way the next few days as we may get the area of high pressure to slide just far enough west that a few afternoon and evening storms could fire up. While rain chances remain on the lower end our heat index values will once again be on the rise as we head into the weekend.

It’s a similar start to our Wednesday in comparison to the beginning of the week as temperatures are sitting in the lower to middle 70′s as you step out the door this morning. Humidity values continue to remain elevated as well with southerly winds continuing to bring in Gulf moisture and that unfortunately, doesn’t look to change over the course of the next few days. Sunshine will return this afternoon and that will help to rocket temperatures back into the lower and middle 90′s and factor in that humidity it will feel more like the triple digits at times. It will be the perfect afternoon to sit out by the pool and take a cool and relaxing swim. Much like yesterday we could see a few downpours try and develop, but they will be short lived and if you do manage to get one of the downpours it will help to keep things on the cooler side which will be an added bonus.

Some changes are in store though as we head into the next few days and it has to deal with the placement of high pressure. The area of high pressure is slowly drifting to the west with time and as it does so it’s allowing complexes of showers and storms to ride around the ridge and move their way back to the west as well. Yesterday the storms make it into portions of Mississippi and Alabama and each day we could see those storms moving a bit farther to the west. As for today they stay just far enough to the east we don’t see any issues, but models are picking up on the idea that they slide into our area for Thursday and Friday bringing us a chance for a few isolated to scattered showers and storms. It will be something we watch over the next 24 hours, but outside of the storms it will be hot as temperatures are forecast to remain in the lower to middle 90′s right on through the weekend. If you have plans to head outdoors the next 5-10 days you’ll want to bring the sunscreen and bottles of water to help stay cool as we continue to see high heat index values.

As we move into next week the pattern doesn’t change a whole lot as we see high pressure sliding back to the east and setting up camp right over the deep south and that will mean the heat wave continues. Some models suggest the mercury climbs even higher and that will be something we monitor in the trends as well with some middle to upper 90′s not out of the question. Thankfully the tropics are remaining mostly quiet other than an area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean with a 40% chance of forming, but that will be of no issue for us. For now stay cool out there and stay safe with the dangerous heat.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

