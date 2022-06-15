Family of last week’s hit and run in Jeff Davis Parish describe victim as family man, avid cyclist

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “His biggest passion was his family,” Lee Hughes said. “Everything he did was for all of us.”

A family man, an avid cyclist and a McNeese supporter who never missed a ball game. That is how Lance and Lee Hughes describe their father.

The 73-year-old proves age is just a number, as his family said he could ride for miles on end.

“Some of the riders have told me he was just as strong as riders half his age,” Lance Hughes said. “I mean, he has done it a long time. He loved it. It was everything to him.”

On the morning of June 6, Hughes was riding east bound on Highway 1126 in Jeff Davis Parish when he was hit with a vehicle from behind and killed.

Louisiana State Police said the vehicle that fled the scene was described by a witness as a white SUV with damage to the hood and windshield.

“The vehicle was then located at a residence in Lake Arthur,” Trooper Derek Senegal with Troop D said. “That vehicle was actually towed from the residence and brought to our office. They looked at the vehicle, and there was also some forensics done on that vehicle.”

Just shy of a week later, Peter Doland was charged with a felony hit-and-run and careless operation.

“On the twelfth of June, that warrant was executed, and he was transported to the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail,” Trooper Senegal said.

Trooper Senegal said their department has seen a number of fatal crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians. He stresses the importance of paying attention to the road.

“That vehicle is a lot heavier and bigger than a pedestrian, so if that is the case make sure you yield to those pedestrians,” Trooper Senegal said. “Just pay attention to the roadway. That includes pedestrians, bicycles and also other motorists.”

Doland was released today on a $16,000 bond.

