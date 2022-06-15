Calcasieu School Board member addresses constituent questions about status of 2017 bond issue and tax

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In 2017, voters in Bonding District 31 approved a $46-million bond issue for improvements at a number of schools including Washington Marion High School.

After five years, some voters wonder if they will ever see the improvements they were promised.

Charmagne Turpeau, said she voted for the funding measure.

“We passed a bond to get improvements at the school and here we are in 2022 and here she is a senior now and we have not seen the fruition of the fields actually being developed,” Turpeau said.

Calcasieu Parish School Board member Fred Hardy wanted his constituents to know that the unexpected delays are due to the hurricanes, pandemic, freeze and flooding.

“What we’re really trying to do is make Washington attractive, competitive, academically strong. I think it’s going to be very unique. We’re going to have a boy’s gym and a girls gym side by side. I don’t think any school in the parish has anything like that. We’re going to take this building behind us, Mr. Moss’s idea, and convert it to a theatre,” Hardy said.

Architect David Moss said they feel they are finally moving forward.

“Supply chain issues, labor force issues, cost of construction, all these things affected our program for what we could get done,” Moss said.

Projects underway or coming soon include a new lobby addition to new gym and parking lot inspection. The baseball andsoftball complex is scheduled for 2024.

Officials said an estimated $10 million in improvements have already been finished, including a new STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) classroom building and roofing.

See below for a list of the bond issue projects for Washington Marion High School:

Phase 1 - Reroofing: $513,270. Completed in March 2019.

Phase 1B - Gym lighting, $19,975. Completed in December 2018.

Phase 1 - Exterior improvements: Parking in front, marquee sign, two story wing flooring replacement, stadium sound system, $497,000. Completed in August 2020.

Phase 2 - Building additions and renovations. New two-story classroom building with restrooms, upgrades to existing restrooms, mechanical work, upgrade to drainage, $3,887,728. Completed in August 2020.

Phase 3 - New gym addition and parking lot. Demolition of existing gym foyer and restrooms, new main gym addition and concrete parking. $8,000,000. Estimated completion September 2022 - October 2022.

Phase 4 - Football stadium lighting controls upgrade. New LED stadium lighting & controls. $484,312. Completed in August 2021.

Phase 5 - New lobby connector and parking lot expansion. Lobby connection to new gym with concession and restrooms, south parking lot expansion. $3,100,000. Estimated completion October 2022.

Phase 6 - Renovations and improvements to existing girls gym & boys gym. Repurpose old girls gym to auditorium with performance platform and seating for 500-600. $2,800,000. Estimated completion 2023.

Phase 7 - Interior renovations. Original two-story building, 1987 classroom building, administration, counseling and library. $1,800,000. Estimated completion 2023.

Phase 8 - Football stadium improvements. Concession stand and restrooms. $800,000. Estimated completion 2023.

Phase 9 - Baseball/softball improvements. Baseball/softball complex, expanded parking. $3,000,000 Estimated completion 2024.

Miscellaneous costs - Asbestos abatement $100,000. Wetland determination and mitigation $50,000. Drainage studies and surveys $25,000. New kitchen appliances $50,000. Special systems upgrades $100,000.

