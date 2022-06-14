50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - June 13, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 13, 2022.

William Alexander Parker, 20, Newton, TX: Child endangerment; domestic abuse.

Donnell Louis Hawkins, 58, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Justin Omar Fowler, 30, Lake Charles: Illegal use of dangerous weapons; possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet.

Lawrence Randall Nash, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Jeremy Ryan Nettles, 30, Pollok: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; theft of $25,000 or more.

Eric Jerome Merthie, 49, Sanford, FL: Contempt of court.

Norma Faye Lebouf, 42, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Marquee Amante Lavergne, 28, Lake Charles: Strangulation.

Caleb Matthew Cormier, 22, Iowa: Contempt of court (2 charges); proper equipment required for vehicles.

Charles Edward Slocum Webb, 48, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Charles Anthony Watkins, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer; instate detainer.

Robert Angelo Ellzey, 42, Westlake: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Anthony Scott Pearson, 49, Sulphur: Speeding; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; must have evidence of motor vehicle liability in vehicle; driving on divided highways.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Temperatures remain on the hot side the next few days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer pattern continues, heat continues to build
The controversy surrounding Sulphur’s District 2 city council seat continued Monday evening.
Controversy continues at Sulphur City Council meeting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Trial for 4 officers accused in violent death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. begins June 13
The controversy surrounding Sulphur’s District 2 city council seat continued Monday evening.
Sulphur City Council