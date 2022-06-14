SWLA Arrest Report - June 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 13, 2022.

William Alexander Parker, 20, Newton, TX: Child endangerment; domestic abuse.

Donnell Louis Hawkins, 58, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Justin Omar Fowler, 30, Lake Charles: Illegal use of dangerous weapons; possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet.

Lawrence Randall Nash, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Jeremy Ryan Nettles, 30, Pollok: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; theft of $25,000 or more.

Eric Jerome Merthie, 49, Sanford, FL: Contempt of court.

Norma Faye Lebouf, 42, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Marquee Amante Lavergne, 28, Lake Charles: Strangulation.

Caleb Matthew Cormier, 22, Iowa: Contempt of court (2 charges); proper equipment required for vehicles.

Charles Edward Slocum Webb, 48, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Charles Anthony Watkins, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer; instate detainer.

Robert Angelo Ellzey, 42, Westlake: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Anthony Scott Pearson, 49, Sulphur: Speeding; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; must have evidence of motor vehicle liability in vehicle; driving on divided highways.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.