Pedestrian injured in vehicle accident on Broad St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A pedestrian was injured in an auto-pedestrian accident on Broad St. last night, June 13, 2022.

Cpl. Andrew Malveaux says the accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Broad St. and Kingsly St.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment following the accident but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

We will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

