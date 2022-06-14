50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana delegation urges Bureau of Prisons to address staffing shortages, retention at FCC Oakdale

(KALB)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Senator John Kennedy’s office has shared a letter, signed by all members of the Louisiana Congressional Delegation, urging the Bureau of Prisons to address staffing shortages and roles at the Oakdale Federal Correction Complex in Allen Parish.

Those concerns are consistent with those expressed by FCC Pollock, which we reported on in April.

According to the letter, FCC Oakdale, which includes two low-security facilities, has also been experiencing low staffing levels that are “nearing crisis.” The complex has 116 staff vacancies, which include 65 vacancies for correctional services staff. Due to the vacancies, employees have to rely on mandatory overtime and augmentation of non-custodial staff to perform correctional officer duties. As a result, employees have experienced exhaustion and burnout, with many actively seeking transfer or retirement.

As we reported in April, FCC Pollock, which includes medium and maximum security facilities, has mandated officers to work double shifts of 16 hours three to four times a week.

Plus, the turnover rate for correctional services for the 2021 calendar year was nearly 12%.

The letter is requesting a 10% retention incentive to maintain staff at FCC Oakdale, which Pollock received shortly after our report in April.

You can read the full letter below:

