Local advocate for consumers has idea for Entergy to reduce bills

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Since the storms of 2020, many Entergy customers have seen their electric bills fluctuate.

There are a variety of reasons for the bills going on a roller coaster ride including discrepancies between new meters and paper bills.

Dr. James Jancuska has put his research and analytical skills back to work and has an idea on how consumers might get some relief.

Jancuska, after discovering eight months ago his bills did not line up with numbers on his new meter, now keeps a close eye on his Entergy bills. He’s analyzing current bills to understand increases and where it’s headed, in order to help local consumers having difficulty with the cost-of-living.

“The main thing I always look at is the adjustable fuel rate which is directly related to the price of natural gas. When natural gas goes up that portion of your bill goes up,” Jancuska said.

Entergy in a release said every customer would see an increase because of rising natural gas costs as well as storm restoration expenses. You’ll recall back in February the Louisiana Public Service Commission voted to allow Entergy to borrow $3.2 billion to repair equipment damaged during the storms. That added about $8 per month to customers’ bills and will last for 15 years.

“There’s always been like a storm restoration fee. It’s been maybe $4, $5 or $6. On my last bill I noticed it jumped to like $34. So, there was a sizable increase in that also,” Jancuska said.

According to Entergy, they have already removed the fee from Hurricanes Katrina and Rita and fees from Gustav and Ike will expire this year.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jancuska said because Entergy has made an 8% profit over the last two years, they could fund more of the improvements.

“Food prices the way they are, gas prices the way they are, prices of everything the way it is, it adds up,” Jancuska said.

Jancuska is concerned about families struggling to pay their bills. He suggested Entergy reduce dividends to stockholders so Entergy customers could avoid the rate hike.

“They pay out $800 million per year in dividends. And to me it would not be unrealistic for a temporary period of time, with the hope that natural gas prices drop, to reduce that dividend say by 25%,” Jancuska said.

Jancuska said even though we are seeing increases, Louisiana still has a relatively low electricity rate, especially compared to the Northeast, West Coast and Hawaii. He said they pay two to four times more than we do for the same amount of electricity.

The Louisiana Public Service Commissioner for our area, Mike Francis, agreed consumers need relief, but he said it’s up to the company to find ways to deliver that.

A spokesman for Entergy said cutting dividends in response to a storm event could cause problems for the company.

“Our dividend rate is in line with peer utilities. Our investors, both owners and lenders, consider the stability of our dividends and interest payments when deciding whether to provide us with capital needed to run the utility. Maintaining that dividend in times of financial stress sends an appropriate signal to investors. Cutting dividends in response to a storm event could lessen the pool of investors and/or raise the cost of capital at a time when the need to access capital is critical. Entergy Louisiana was able to access in excess of $4B of capital to pay restoration costs from 2020 and 2021, which included Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida, on reasonable terms that benefited customers because of that dividend.”

Also, the company said its profit margin is set by the commission at about 9.5%, the lowest in the state.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.