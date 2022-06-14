Lake Charles juvenile accused of threatening a police officer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department arrested and accused a 17-year-old juvenile of illegally being in the possession of a handgun and for threatening a public official.

Authorities said the juvenile posted photos of himself pointing handguns at fully marked LCPD patrol units on his Instagram account.

The arrest was made at approximately 2:56 p.m. on June 13, when LCPD SWAT Team officers observed the juvenile travelling in a vehicle, authorities said.

The juvenile is charged with threatening a public official, illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and illegal carrying of a weapon, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Readers with information are asked to contact lead Detectives Sgt. Dustin Fontenot or Sgt. Kevin Hoover by calling 337-491-1311.

