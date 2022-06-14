The Juneteenth Freedom Festival kicks off on June 16

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The SWLA Center for Health Services’ “Juneteenth Freedom Festival” returns to Lake Charles this week on June 16, 2022.

Juneteenth is celebrated to commemorate the emancipation of the last remaining slaves in a reluctant community. It marks the date Major Gordon Granger and his troops arrived in Galveston Texas, took control of the state, and informed all the enslaved people that they were freed two years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln.

The festival features a series of events that will run from Thursday through Saturday.

Thursday, June 16

The Black Excellence Awards: Experience an evening of fine dining, music, and entertainment as we celebrate our community leaders for their accomplishments in healthcare, community service, justice, music, and education,

The event has a semi-formal attire dress code and will be from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The awards will take place at Calcasieu marine Bank on 844 Ryan St. Lake Charles, LA 70601.

Friday, June 17

The Cotton Club: Step back in time to the music and dancing of the Cotton Club era. Get dressed in your best 20′s, 30′s, 40′s, or 50′s attire.

There will be live music performed by Jarvis Jacobs and the Gents as well as by Leah NiCollette.

The event will be from 8 p.m. to midnight at The Paramount Room at 822 Ryan St. Lake Charles, LA 70601.

Saturday, June 18

Free Dental Day: Limited dental services will be provided for free to the first 100 people. Services include screenings, cleanings, and x-rays. Multiple vendors will be onsite to provide additional dental information and education.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations, blood pressure checks, and glucose testing will also be available onsite.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon at the SWLA Center for Health Services at 2000 Opelousas St. Lake Charles, LA 70601.

Movie Under the Stars: Movie Under the Stars is a family fun event for ages young and old. Gather your family and family friends for an evening filled with food, fun, and cinematic entertainment. This year’s movie, “Onward,” is set in a suburban fantasy world that follows two elf brothers, who set out on a quest to find an artifact that will temporarily bring back their father.

The movie will start around 7 p.m. at the amphitheater on 900 Lakeshore Dr. Lake Charles, LA 70601.

Juneteenth Fireworks Display: The fireworks display on the Lake Charles boardwalk will begin at 9 p.m. after the Movie Under the Stars event.

The Lake Charles boardwalk is located at 900 Lakeshore Dr. Lake Charles, LA 70601.

