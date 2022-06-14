50/50 Thursdays
Joe Burrow on gun reform: Lawmakers need to make it harder to buy ‘crazy guns’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the field before the kickoff of Super Bowl...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the field before the kickoff of Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s media session was largely about football, but it ended with a question about gun reform.

Burrow was asked by ESPN’s Ben Baby if gun reform had been a topic within the team locker room or if it was something he had discussed privately with others.

He replied by saying the reform aspect of the gun debate is not one he has discussed much.

Burrow explained that his belief is that if lawmakers “don’t outlaw everything,” they should “at least make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody’s using.”

On Monday in Ohio, the state’s permitless carry gun law went into effect. Ohioans 21 years old and older no longer need a permit or to complete the 8-hour handgun training course to carry and conceal a firearm. The law also eliminates requiring gun carriers to inform police officers that they have a concealed weapon on them.

Burrow said in his opinion a person should not be able to walk into a store and simply buy a gun. He mentioned the process to buy a weapon should be “rigorous,” he thinks.

He ended Tuesday’s media session by saying, “You know, hopefully, the people that get paid to make those decisions figure that out. My job is to play football, but hopefully, the politicians can figure that one out.”

Ben Baby was asked on Twitter why someone would ask Burrow about gun reform, and the ESPN reporter responded by saying the QB has “talked about similar topics in the past and it’s been a conversation around other teams in other leagues.”

