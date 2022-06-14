50/50 Thursdays
“Hamilton” lottery offering a chance to see the show live in New Orleans for $10

Hamilton at the Saenger Theatre
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Want a chance to see the award-winning musical “Hamilton” live in New Orleans at the Saenger Theatre?

The show is offering a lottery system to give people a chance to attend for only $10.

The lottery closes at noon on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Shows include performances for June 21 through 26.

You can enter the lottery HERE or download the Hamilton app.

  • Winner notifications will be sent between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Once notified, winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).
  • No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.
  • Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.
  • Only one entry per person, per performance. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
  • Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.
  • All times listed are in the local time zone.

For inquiries about the Hamilton lottery, you can contact help@luckyseat.com if entering through Lucky Seat or lottery@hamiltonmusical.com if entering through the Hamilton App.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Since “Hamilton” contains some strong language, the show is recommended for ages 10+. Infants are not allowed in the theater. Children 4 years of age and above are permitted but must have their own ticket.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offers cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales are final with no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Covid Policies will apply, check the theater’s website for details and information.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

