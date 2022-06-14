FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer pattern continues, heat continues to build

Temperatures climb back into the lower and middle 90's (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our week got off to a hot start as temperatures climbed back into the lower and middle 90′s for most locations and we can can expect the heat to continue for our Tuesday afternoon as well. High pressure will continue to build overhead and combine that with some Saharan Dust we will experience some hazy skies, which could impact some of the sensitive groups with poor air quality.

Temperatures remain on the hot side the next few days (KPLC)

As you make your way out the door this morning we are off to a similar start to our Monday with many areas starting in the middle to upper 70′s. A few locations have managed to cool just a few more degrees this morning, but regardless it’s a warm and muggy start as dew points remain in the lower to middle 70′s. Unfortunately, we don’t see much change in the forecast for the afternoon as sunshine continues to act as a catalyst and warm us into the lower 90′s by lunchtime with a few middle 90′s creeping into the mix during the early afternoon hours. Heat index values will once again climb into the triple digits, but just shy of the heat advisory threshold as it will feel more like 100-105 at times. Regardless you’ll want to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke. This will be a rule you’ll want to follow all week long as we see little change in the forecast through the middle and ending part of the week.

We'll see high pressure remaining in control the next few days (KPLC)

Some subtle changes are possible as we head towards late week as high pressure weakens just a little and that will allow us to introduce a few isolated storm chances into the mix. First thing is first though and that is the heat will continue to build as we’ll sit back into the lower and middle 90′s right on through the ending part of the week and no real signs of relief on the way. It will be the perfect weather to sit out by the pool and cool off with a swim or hit the lake and river. You’ll want to have the sunscreen as well with the UV index remaining so high and sun burn being a factor as well. By Friday we may be watching a complex of showers and storms approaching from the east, which could give us a few downpours from time to time, but will be something we have to watch closely as things can and will change. Drier weather does look to return by the weekend and the heat builds back in with highs remaining some 3-5 degrees above average for the next week or so.

Rain totals remain on the lower side with not many chances over the next week (KPLC)

Taking a quick glance at the second half of the ten day forecast if you like the sunshine and the heat then we have good news as that will continue to remain in place. Much of next week stays on the drier side with no real chance of rain in the forecast through the middle of next week as high pressure remains firmly in control and doesn’t look to have any movement as it continues to bake much of the deep south. As for the tropics things are remaining quiet for the most part, although we are watching an area in the Caribbean which has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. This doesn’t look to impact Southwest Louisiana though as high pressure remains in control. Stay cool out there!

An area of disturbed weather has the chance to develop in the Caribbean (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

