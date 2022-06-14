Controversy continues at Sulphur City Council meeting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The controversy surrounding Sulphur’s District 2 city council seat continued Monday evening.

“My first choice was someone different,” Nick Nezat said. “That being said, I don’t think it’s right for him to be put in this situation.”

‘A series of unfortunate events’. That is what newly elected District 2 seat of Sulphur City Council, Nick Nezat, called the incidents that have occurred up to and after the re-election between him and incumbent, Mike Koonce.

A re-election was held between the two for District 2 chair after the March election was declared null and void due to redistricting issues. The new election was held June 4. Nezat must wait one week for the election to be certified before being sworn in, per rules outlined by the Secretary of State’s Office.

“It’s very unusual what’s taking place here, because the redo of the election, from a timing position, has put it in this situation where we’re having a meeting prior to the actual swearing in,” Mayor Mike Danahay said previously.

Until then, Mike Koonce is to assume the position. Nezat voiced his concern in a previous interview.

“We’re in a situation where my opponent, who I beat twice, is now going to be making the decision for me in the June meeting on who my Land Member and BZA Board member will be, and I’ll have no say and no ability to remove them,” Nezat said last week.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Koonce appointed someone of his choosing, who Nezat said would not be his first choice.

“Given that he is in this position to no fault of his own, I don’t think it is right for him to have to go through this today, if you all so choose,” Nezat said.

Nezat said he was under the impression that the council’s approval was final and was unaware he would have the decision to re-appoint someone else starting Tuesday.

“To clarify, when I spoke to Sam, it was my understanding that whatever you all decided was final, that I would have no say tomorrow,” Nezat said. “This was the first time I heard that. That is why It was catching me off guard, that I would have a decision tomorrow.”

The council unanimously voted to approve Koonce’s recommendation.

