Calcasieu School Board member addresses constituent questions about status of 2017 bond issue and tax

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -When voters approve a tax or a bond issue, they expect to get what they voted for.

But a few taxpayers in the Washington Marion school area are asking, ‘Where are the improvements.”

In 2017, voters in Bonding District 31 approved a $46-million bond issue for improvements at a number of schools including Washington Marion High School. Some who voted for the proposal have waited five years-- and want to know when they will see what they were promised.

After five years, some voters wonder if they will ever see the improvements they were promised.

Charmagne Turpeau, says they voted for the funding measure hoping their daughter would be able to use the new girls’ softball field--but she’s already a senior.

“We passed a bond to get improvements at the school and here we are in 2022 and here she is a senior now and we have not seen the fruition of the fields actually being developed.”

Calcasieu School board member Fred Hardy wants his constituents to know that the unexpected delays are due to the hurricanes, pandemic, freeze and flooding-- but he says they are moving ahead.

“What we’re really trying to do is make Washington attractive, competitive, academically strong. I think it’s going to be very unique. We’re going to have a boy’s gym and a girls gym side by side. I don’t think any school in the parish has anything like that. We’re going to take this building behind us, Mr. Moss’s idea, and convert it to a theatre,” said Hardy.

Architect David Moss says they feel they are finally moving forward.

“Supply chain issues, labor force issues, cost of construction, all these things affected our program for what we could get done.”

Projects underway or coming soon include a new lobby addition to new gym and parking lot inspection. The baseball/softball complex is scheduled for 2024.

Officials say an estimated $10 million in improvements have already been finished, including a new STEM classroom building and roofing. STEM is science, technology, engineering and math.

See below for a list of the projects still to be completed and those already finished.

Bond issue projects for Washington Marion High School

Phase 1 Reroofing, $513,270 completed March 2019

Phase 1B Gym lighting, $19,975 completed December 2018

Phase 1 Exterior Improvements: Parking in front, marquee sign, two story wing flooring replacement, stadium sound system, $497,000 completed August 2020

Phase 2 Building additions and renovations: New 2 story classroom building with restrooms, upgrades to existing restrooms, mechanical work, upgrade to drainage, $3,887,728 completed August 2020

Phase 3 New Gym addition & parking lot: Demolition of existing gym foyer & restrooms; new main gym addition and concrete parking; $8,000,000 October 2022-September 2022, should be complete

Phase 4 Football stadium lighting controls upgrade: New LED stadium lighting & controls. $484,312, completed August 2021

Phase 5 New lobby connector and parking lot expansion: Lobby connection to new gym with concession and restrooms; South parking lot expansion, $3,100,000 to be complete by October 2022

Phase 6 Renovations and improvements to existing girls gym & boys gym: Repurpose old girls gym to auditorium with performance platform and seating for 500-600. $2,800,000 to be complete 2023.

Phase 7 Interior Renovations: Original 2 story building, 1987 classroom building, administration, counseling and library $1,800,000 to be complete 2023

Phase 8 Football stadium improvements: concession stand and restrooms $800,000 to be complete in 2023

Phase 9 Baseball/softball improvements: Baseball/softball complex, expanded parking $3,000,000 to be complete 2024

Miscellaneous costs: Asbestos abatement, $100,000; Wetland determination and mitigation, $50,000; Draiange studies & surveys, $25,000; New kitchen appliances, $50,000; Special systems upgrades, $100,000.

