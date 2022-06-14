50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Authorities warning residents of scam targeting the elderly

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***(Pixabay)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents of a scam that has recently resurfaced in our area that often targets the elderly.  

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says victims report receiving a phone call from a suspect who claims to be a grandchild or other family member.  In some instances, the phone number even appears to be a legitimate number. 

The scammer will then begin to tell them they are incarcerated or are in some type of trouble and need money immediately wired to them.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering these tips to help keep you from becoming a victim of one of these scams:

  • Resist the pressure to make an immediate decision.  Fraudsters create a sense of urgency to get you to act quickly and without thinking.
  • Verify the information before sending any money.
  • Never wire money based on a request made over the phone or in an e-mail.  Keep in mind that wiring money is like giving cash. Once you send it, you cannot get it back.

If anyone believes they may have been victimized by these scammers, you can contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Sunrise Interview: 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Festival
The Juneteenth Freedom Festival kicks off on June 16
Sunrise Interview: 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Festival
Sunrise Interview: 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Festival
Pedestrian injured in vehicle accident on Broad St.
Temperatures remain on the hot side the next few days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer pattern continues, heat continues to build