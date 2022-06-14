Authorities warning residents of scam targeting the elderly

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents of a scam that has recently resurfaced in our area that often targets the elderly.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says victims report receiving a phone call from a suspect who claims to be a grandchild or other family member. In some instances, the phone number even appears to be a legitimate number.

The scammer will then begin to tell them they are incarcerated or are in some type of trouble and need money immediately wired to them.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering these tips to help keep you from becoming a victim of one of these scams:

Resist the pressure to make an immediate decision. Fraudsters create a sense of urgency to get you to act quickly and without thinking.

Verify the information before sending any money.

Never wire money based on a request made over the phone or in an e-mail. Keep in mind that wiring money is like giving cash. Once you send it, you cannot get it back.

If anyone believes they may have been victimized by these scammers, you can contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.

