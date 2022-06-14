50/50 Thursdays
Authorities searching for suspects fleeing on foot in Oretta

Garrett Jansen
Garrett Jansen(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Oretta, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking Oretta residents in the Will Richard Rd. area to stay indoors and avoid the area if possible as they search for two suspects that are fleeing on foot.

Police are searching for two white males that fled from DeQuincy Police Officers and are considered armed and dangerous.

Residents are asked to secure their homes and structures on their property that could be used to hide in.

If you see anyone suspicious on your property or in the area, do not approach them. Instead, contact your local authorities immediately.

Included is the image of one of the suspects, Garrett Jansen.

We will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

