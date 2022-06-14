Authorities investigating crash involving pedestrian on Broad St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in the 2300 block of Broad St. on June 13.

Cpl. Andrew Malveaux said the accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Broad St. and Kingsley St.

Authorities said the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and is listed in serious, but stable, condition.

The results of the investigation are pending, authorities said.

