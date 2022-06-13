SWLA Arrest Report - June 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 12, 2022.

Carl John Lacombe, 59, Vinton: Trespassing; resisting an officer with violence; probation detainer.

John Wilred Bartie Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; property damage under $50,000; contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; possession of a Schedule III drug; robbery; aggravated assault; contraband in a penal institution.

Joanna Robin McBroom, 39, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more (2 charges).

Jonathon Andrew Hanks, 30, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); misdemeanor sexual battery; battery.

Diayanay Jorge-Velazquez, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $1,000; identity theft under $500.

