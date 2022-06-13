50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - June 12, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 12, 2022.

Carl John Lacombe, 59, Vinton: Trespassing; resisting an officer with violence; probation detainer.

John Wilred Bartie Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; property damage under $50,000; contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; possession of a Schedule III drug; robbery; aggravated assault; contraband in a penal institution.

Joanna Robin McBroom, 39, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more (2 charges).

Jonathon Andrew Hanks, 30, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); misdemeanor sexual battery; battery.

Diayanay Jorge-Velazquez, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $1,000; identity theft under $500.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

We'll see our feels like temperatures remaining in the triple digits for most of the week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoons continue, poor air quality for some
Suspect arrested in Jeff Davis hit-and-run that killed cyclist
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Oil City officer accused of sexual battery of woman
High pressure will continue to build as we head into next week
First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry beginning to the week