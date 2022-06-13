Suspect arrested in Jeff Davis hit-and-run that killed cyclist

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Jeff Davis Parish on Monday, June 6.

The crash claimed the life of Jerry W. Hughes, 73, who was struck from behind by an SUV while riding his bicycle on Hwy 1126, according to state police. Police located the suspect vehicle later in the week.

State police arrested Peter E. Doland, 64, of Lake Arthur, on charges of hit-and-run driving and careless operation. Doland was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish jail Sunday evening.

This story will be updated when more details are released.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.