Sulphur Seniors receive free gas for “Gas Up Day”

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

The pain at the pump is impacting everyone, especially folks on a fixed income like many senior citizens.

But a full tank of gas for free and a goodie bag full of snacks to-go brought relief.

As early as 9:30 a.m. senior citizens arrived at Bob’s gas station in Sulphur to have their gas tanks filled by city officials.

It a was a dire need for the seniors and would allow them to continue taking part in the programs offered by the Sulphur Senior Center each day.

“I love their bingo, I love their games, I love the people, it just such a good community feeling,” Senior, Elaine Doucet said.

The seniors at the Sulphur Senior Center say, this is more than just a center, and its bigger than gas, they’re more like a community and they are forever grateful.

“I take radiation in Lake Charles, I have to go every day and with the cost of gasoline being so high, it costing me about $100 a week extra, just to go back and forth to Lake Charles so every little bit of help, helps me,” Senior Joyce Alexander said.

Sulphur Senior Center, Cynthia Beverly said it was honor to be able to help.

“I was very proud and honored when they drove up and they didn’t have to get out of their vehicles. We had our city officials over here pumping gas for them, giving them, brown bag lunches and it was a honor to give back to our older population.”

This was the first year the center hosted “Gas Up Day,” but based on the outcome, Beverly says there will be another one in the near future.

For more information on the Sulphur Senior Center and the activities they offer during the Summer season, you can visit: 601 Maple Street, Sulphur, LA 70663 or call: (337)-527-4574. You can also click on the following link: Sulphur Calendar

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

